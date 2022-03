Lahore :

Opening batter Usman Khawaja continued his good form with a 91-run knock (219 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) while No.4 Steve Smith (59 off 169 balls, 6 fours) struck a fifty as Australia put 232 for five on the board against Pakistan at stumps on the opening day – Monday – of the third and final Test here.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia (1st innings) 232/5 in 88 overs (Khawaja 91, Smith 59) vs Pakistan