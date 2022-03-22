Barcelona crushes Real Madrid

Madrid :

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (29’ & 51’) netted a brace as Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4-0 away from home – at the Santiago Bernabeu – in a lop-sided El Clasico here on Sunday. Ronald Araujo (38’) and Ferran Torres (47’) also got on the scoresheet in the La Liga contest. Table-topper Real (66 points from 29 matches) is well-placed to clinch the title despite the defeat while Barcelona (54 points from 28 matches) is third in the standings.





