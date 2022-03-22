Long net sessions in Surat really valuable: Fleming

Chennai :

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the defending champion opted to have its pre-season camp in Surat since most of the other franchises are preparing in Mumbai, which is one of the host cities for the Indian Premier League 2022.





With the 15th edition of the IPL beginning on March 26 in Mumbai, players of the Super Kings contingent have been sweating it out at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat since March 6. “The challenge in Mumbai is that all the teams are training there,” Fleming said in a video posted on the CSK website, referring to teams sharing venues in Mumbai.





“The conditions [in Surat] are similar [to Mumbai] in terms of the red soil. Also, the climate is similar to the one in Mumbai. We have been able to use open wickets and hold long net sessions, which have been very valuable,” added Fleming.





“They (the players) have been training well for the last week, so it is nice to join them finally. The facilities are good,” said Fleming after completing his mandatory three-day quarantine in Surat. Fleming is also pleased with the squad Super Kings has put together.