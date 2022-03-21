AICF, TN to hold design contest for Chess Olympiad logo, mascot and tagline

The last date for entry is March 26 and the results will be announced on July 15, 2022

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Government and All India Chess Federation (AICF) are holding a design contest -- logo, mascot and tagline -- for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad to be held here, said a senior official of the chess body.





"The three contests have three individual cash prizes. The first prize will be Rs.75,000, second and third prize will be Rs.50,000 and Rs.25,000 respectively," Bharat Singh Chauhan, secretary AICF told IANS.





In addition, there are five more exciting prizes.





The contest is open to all Indian citizens, agencies and organisations within India.





The last date for entry is March 26 and the results will be announced on July 15, 2022.





According to AICF, all entries for the competition must be submitted through the given google forms. The google form is available on AICF's website.





Entries submitted through any other medium/mode will not be considered as valid entries, and therefore will not be evaluated.





As regards the intellectual property rights (IPR) of the entries, the Government of Tamil Nadu, AICF and the International Chess Federation/FIDE would have rights over all the entries for usage in a way felt appropriate by them.





The participants would have no right or claim on the submitted entries.



