‘A’ Division Volleyball League: IOB defeats St. Joseph’s in opener

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) defeated St. Joseph’s Engineering College in straight sets in the opening match of the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.
IOB came up trumps 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 to begin its campaign on a winning note. In another match, Tamil Nadu Police got the better of Customs.
RESULTS: Round-robin: IOB bt St. Joseph’s 25-21, 25-23, 25-16; Tamil Nadu Police bt Customs 25-20, 28-30, 25-22, 25-18
