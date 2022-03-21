IPL Snippets: Navdeep Saini eager to connect with Trent Boult

Mumbai :

Indian quick Navdeep Saini is eager to observe Trent Boult go about his business and pick the New Zealand pace spearhead’s brain in a bid to improve his game during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this season.





One of the fastest bowlers in the country currently, Saini will be an important cog in the Royals’ newly forged fast bowling line-up alongside Boult.





“I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it’ll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling,” Saini was quoted as saying in a release.





“I’ll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully that should also help in improving my own game,” added Saini, who has 17 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 8.47.





