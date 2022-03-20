I-League: Castaneda helps Deccan edge past 10-man Delhi

Kalimpong :





On the other hand, Sudeva Delhi players would be feeling unfortunate, losing another game on the bounce after a dramatic loss against Aizawl FC where they conceded two goals in stoppage time. The game began with Sudeva Delhi FC playing a high line and trying to press the Sreenidi Deccan players. Sudeva got a corner early on in the 4th minute, William Pauliankhum took it quickly from the right but the attacker was in an offside position.





William was again involved in a good play as his left-footed shot went just past the post in the 15th minute. Both teams were trying to play intense possession-based football but it was Sudeva Delhi who had the better chances early on. The first goal of the game came through David Castaneda for Sreenidi Deccan after he smashed in a close-range in-swinger from a set-piece in the 39th minute to give his side the lead.











In the final minute of the first half, Sudeva Delhi players surrounded the referee after a foul. After another heated discussion, Sairuatkima was shown the red card, leaving Sudeva Delhi FC with just 10 men on the pitch for the second half. Sreenidi Deccan FC used their one-man advantage from the start of the second half. They were constantly putting pressure but unfortunately, weren't able to double their lead. It was end-to-end in the final few minutes as both the teams tried to get a goal late on but weren't able to score. Sreenidi were well in control of the game as the referee blew the final whistle.

Sreenidi Deccan FC clinched three points after they defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 in their I-League 2021-22 match at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. Sreenidi Deccan built on their 2-1 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC and climbed into the top four with this win.