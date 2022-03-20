‘A’ Division Volley League from today

Chennai :

The Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship for Men will be hosted at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here between March 20 and 29. A total of eight teams – Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Customs, SRM IST, Tamil Nadu Police, St. Joseph’s Engineering College, DG Vaishnav College and Loyola College – will compete for top honours. The tournament, whose first-round matches will be played in a round-robin format, is co-sponsored by Aachi Group and Romaa Group. While the winning team will take home the Aachi Group Trophy, the runner-up will receive the Romaa Group Trophy.



