Badri to organise online talent hunt

Chennai :

Former India player and Tamil Nadu stalwart Subramaniam Badrinath, the founder of CricIT Ventures, will organise an ‘Online Talent Hunt’ to unearth promising cricketers in the state. Those who wish to participate in the talent hunt will have to upload a video that showcases their skills on www.cricitventures.com. Badrinath and his team of coaches and analysts will go through the entries to spot the best. Those who make the cut for the ‘Elite’ group will receive coaching and mentoring scholarships at CricIT Ventures.



