Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman ahead of IPL 2022

Published: Mar 19,202205:00 PM by Online Desk

Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete, Vini wrote on her Instagram story.

Glenn Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman (Credit: Instagram/@vini.raman)
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. The couple took to social media to share the pictures.

Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based Indian pharmacist. After being in a relationship with the Australian T20I and ODI specialist all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell for a long time, they both got engaged on 26 February 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also congratulated the couple on Twitter.


"The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!" RCB captioned a post on Twitter.

