Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman ahead of IPL 2022

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. The couple took to social media to share the pictures.





Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based Indian pharmacist. After being in a relationship with the Australian T20I and ODI specialist all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell for a long time, they both got engaged on 26 February 2020.





"Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete," Vini wrote on her Instagram story.





Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also congratulated the couple on Twitter.





The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. 🥳🤩



Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! ❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RxUimi3MeX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2022





