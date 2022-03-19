CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian football teams

Geneva :

Accordingly, the Challenged Decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions.





"The CAS arbitration proceedings continue. A Panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet," CAS in a statement said. Russia is due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifier later this month, with the winner of the tie playing either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the finals in Qatar.





On February 28, following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.