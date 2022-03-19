Federer offers help to Ukrainians

London :

On social media, Federer wrote that his foundation would make a donation of 500,000 US Dollars “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.” “My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,” Federer wrote. “We stand for peace.” Federer and his wife are parents of two sets of twins.





“We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care. About 6 million Ukrainian children are out of school. We know it’s a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience,” added Federer.