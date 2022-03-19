Treesa-Gayatri pair, Lakshya in All England semis

Edgbaston :

Having made it to the last-four stage, the Treesa-Gayatri combination and Lakshya are assured of at least a bronze medal. Playing their first Super 1000 event, Treesa and Gayatri, ranked 46th in the world, notched up a stunning 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 win over World Championships silver medallists and second seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of Korea.





Earlier in the day, Lakshya had advanced to the men’s singles semi-finals after his opponent Lu Guang Zu (China) gave a walkover due to an injury suffered in the latter’s previous match. However, the fifth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle in the men’s doubles event after going down 22-24, 17-21 to Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.





Treesa and Gayatri, who started playing together only last year, came up with a creditable performance to set up a last-four meeting with the Chinese combine of Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu. “We just tried to give our best; we just had to fight. There will be expectations [after reaching the semi-finals], but we are not under pressure,” said Gayatri.





On her part, Treesa said: “They (referring to the quarter-final opponents who are ranked second in the world) are good attacking players. We did not attack much, but gave our best.”





The Indian duo was left behind at the start of the opening game, but drew parity at 9-9. After battling it out with the Indians, the Koreans broke free at 13-13 to bag the first game. In the second game, Treesa and Gayatri overcame a four-point (8-12) deficit to level the score at 15-15. However, the Korean pairing managed to clinch two match points.





But, the Indian combination held its nerve and took the contest to the decider. In the final game, Treesa and Gayatri opened up a lead early on only for the Koreans to make it eight all. However, the Indian duo delivered when it mattered the most and earned a six-point cushion (15-9). Treesa and Gayatri maintained the lead to seal a berth in the semi-finals.