Chelsea to take on Real in Champions League quarters

London :

Defending champion Chelsea will meet Real Madrid in a repeat of last season’s semi-final while Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid in another Champions League last-eight match. Liverpool has been drawn against Benfica, with English clubs avoiding each other in the quarter-final phase. Bayern Munich has been paired with Villarreal, which stunned Juventus in the Round-of-16 recently. City and Chelsea will meet in the semi-finals should they progress while a Madrid derby is also a possibility.





Quarter-final draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid; Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid; Villarreal vs Bayern Munich; Benfica vs Liverpool