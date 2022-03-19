Injured Lucknow pacer Wood set to be ruled out

Mumbai :

Lucknow Super Giants and England pacer Mark Wood is set to be ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2022 with an elbow injury. A report in ESPNcricinfo said that Wood would miss the 15th edition of the IPL with a right elbow injury. The 32-year-old Wood, who was purchased by Lucknow for Rs 7.5 crore at the mega auction, sustained the injury during the first Test against the West Indies in North Sound last week. He could bowl only 17 overs in the series opener against West Indies.



