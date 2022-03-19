Tough Assignment: India meets unbeaten Australia, looks to get back on track

Auckland :

India (4 points from 4 matches, net run rate of +0.632), which is positioned fourth in the standings, must gain and maintain consistency to stay in contention for a semi-final spot. Meanwhile, table-topper Australia (8 points from 4 matches, net run rate of +1.744) has looked unstoppable and will be hungry to secure its fifth successive victory.





The India batters have come up with special individual performances, but have not fired as a group. Skipper Mithali Raj and the out-of-form Deepti Sharma have been tried at the No.3 slot, with both failing to make notable contributions.





Opening batter Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur have been in good nick, which is a massive boost for India heading into the crucial match. Changes could be made to the batting order as experimentation in the earlier fixtures did not yield the desired results for the India team.





Legendary pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, who will play her 200th ODI on Saturday, would be expected to provide the initial breakthroughs. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is India’s leading wicket-taker with eight scalps and would be keen to continue her fine run.





The India bowlers, who managed to stretch the England match despite defending a low total, will have to find a way to dismiss Australia opener Rachael Haynes. The in-form Haynes has amassed 277 runs at a staggering average of 92 while the rest of the batting department has played its part in the unbeaten streak.





Ellyse Perry has starred with both bat and ball for the Meg Lanning-led Australia, with spinners Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner delivering effective spells. Over the years, both teams have developed an intense rivalry, which will continue at Eden Park.