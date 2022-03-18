TNPL 6 to be held in district centres from June

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) held a meeting with the eight franchises on Thursday and discussed the way forward. “We had a meeting, which was just a preliminary one. We have proposed to start [the TNPL] by the end of June. It is likely to run until July end,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told DT Next.





It is learnt that the TNCA is considering the introduction of DRS (Decision Review System) while also pondering over the idea of shifting from draft to auction for player picks. A decision on whether the T20 tournament would be held in a bio-secure environment is set to be taken in the near future.





“It is too early (to talk about those things). We had discussions, but we cannot take a call before holding a governing council meeting. Our next meeting is on Thursday. Maybe in that meeting, we will take our plans forward. In the next few days, we will find out the various models that will work out next season,” added Ramasaamy.





The previous edition of the TNPL, in which Chepauk Super Gillies emerged victorious, was hosted in bio-secure confines in Chennai. But, the capital city is unlikely to hold games in TNPL 6. “We are not planning to host the matches in Chennai. It (the TNPL) will be hosted in other districts,” said Ramasaamy.