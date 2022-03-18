Aparajith makes Dhaka League debut to gain game time

Chennai :

Among seven Indians who have signed up for the ongoing DPL, Aparajith is turning out as an overseas player for Rupganj Tigers, with which he hopes to gain invaluable game time. “A lot of cricketers from India played in the previous editions. The DPL usually runs parallel to the IPL (Indian Premier League) and in the summer. About three years ago, I received an offer to play in the tournament but could not make it.





“If I am not wrong, the TNCA [First Division] League was happening at the same time. I took up the opportunity this time,” Aparajith, a mainstay in the Tamil Nadu set-up across formats, told DT Next from Dhaka.





“My [Indian] domestic season just got over. Also, the DPL is not clashing with the TNCA League. So, it was the right time for me to come here (Bangladesh) and play some matches. Each team is allowed to field a foreigner in the playing eleven.” While Aparajith is on duty, the 27-year-old is unsure about the number of DPL matches he would play.





“I have still not decided. This is a long tournament that runs for one-and-a-half to two months. When players are busy with other tournaments, they make themselves available for a few matches or one half of the season,” he explained.





Aparajith said that the overall experience in Bangladesh would be “superb”. “I will get to know players from another country. I can also see how its (Bangladesh’s) [cricket] system works. The [playing] conditions are different,” added Aparajith.