Villarreal stuns Juventus, Chelsea progresses

Turin :

La Liga outfit Villarreal was content to sit back and wait for its moment, which came in the 78th minute as the visitor was awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Substitute Gerard Moreno, who had only just come on, squeezed the spot-kick home.





Juventus threw on Argentine forward Paulo Dybala as the host looked to level the tie, but goals down the other end from central defender Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma – also via a penalty – completed a famous win for Unai Emery’s team.





Meanwhile, defending champion Chelsea reached the quarter-finals by defeating Lille 2-1 away from home and completing a 4-1 aggregate win.





RESULTS:Round-of-16: Second leg: Juventus 0 lost to Villarreal 3 (G Moreno 78(P), P Torres 85, A Danjuma 90(P)) (Villarreal won 4-1 on aggregate); Lille 1 (B Yilmaz 38(P)) lost to Chelsea 2 (C Pulisic 45, Azpilicueta 71) (Chelsea won 4-1 on aggregate)