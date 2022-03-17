Rishabh Pant is excited to have me in Delhi Capitals, reveals Rovman Powell





The West Indian added that he is looking forward to working with head coach Ricky Ponting, "As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and, hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him."





Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat said that he is looking to keep things simple this season, "It's amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It's been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season." The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.