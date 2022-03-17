England crushes India: Defending champion wins by four wickets, posts maiden Women’s World Cup victory

Tauranga :

Inconsistency returned to haunt the India batters as they were bundled out for a meagre 134 by England, which chased down the target in 31.2 overs to record its first win in the tournament. For India, opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 35 (58 balls, 4 fours) while Richa Ghosh contributed 33 (56 balls, 5 fours).





In its chase, England too made a stuttering start, losing openers Danielle Wyatt (1) and Tammy Beaumont (1) cheaply, as the scorecard read four for two. While Wyatt was sent back following a sensational diving catch by Sneh Rana off Meghna Singh (3/26), Beaumont was dismissed LBW by Jhulan Goswami (1/21).





However, skipper Heather Knight (53 not out off 72 balls, 8 fours) and Nat Sciver (45 off 46 balls, 8 fours) steadied the England ship with an invaluable 65-run stand for the third wicket.





After Sciver fell prey to Pooja Vastrakar (1/22), Amy Jones (10) stitched a 33-run partnership but was undone by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/35). Harmanpreet Kaur ran backwards and took a stunning catch to dismiss Amy.





By then, it was all over for India as England needed just 32 runs. Meghna picked up the scalps of Sophia Dunkley (17) and Katherine Brunt (0) before England completed the formalities. Earlier, off-spinner Charlotte Dean (4/23) ran riot while Anya Shrubsole (2/20) chipped in with two wickets. India (4 points from 4 matches, NRR of +0.632) remains third, with England (2 points from 4 matches, NRR of +0.351) moving to sixth.





Brief scores: India Women 134 in 36.2 overs (C Dean 4/23) lost to England Women 136/6 in 31.2 overs (H Knight 53*, N Sciver 45, Meghna 3/26)