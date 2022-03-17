Atletico knocks Man United out of CL

Manchester :

Renan Lodi scored the winning goal as Atletico Madrid pipped Manchester United 1-0 in the Round-of-16 second leg at Old Trafford here on Tuesday to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. Atletico moved into the next round with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline. Four minutes from half-time, left wing-back Lodi headed the Spanish side into the lead after Antoine Griezmann delivered a delightful cross. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a few brilliant saves to keep the lead intact and deny United a spot in the last-eight. Meanwhile, Benfica won 1-0 at Ajax to qualify for the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.





RESULTS:Round-of-16: Second leg: Manchester United 0 lost to Atletico Madrid 1 (R Lodi 41) (Atletico won 2-1 on aggregate); Ajax 0 lost to Benfica 1 (D Nunez 77) (Benfica won 3-2 on aggregate)