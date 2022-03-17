Hyderabad loses second leg, but enters its maiden final

Benaulim :

Hyderabad FC reached its first-ever Indian Super League summit clash despite losing 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-final second leg at the Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday. Hyderabad set up the final with fellow southerner Kerala Blasters FC after securing a 3-2 aggregate victory in the last-four stage. Roy Krishna found the back of the net in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope, but HFC saw out the deciding leg. For the goal, Liston Colaco showed his magic down the left flank and crossed at the far post, where Krishna was on hand to slam the ball home.





RESULT: Semi-finals: Second leg: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (R Krishna 79) bt Hyderabad FC 0 (Hyderabad won 3-2 on aggregate). FINAL LINE-UP: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in Fatorda on March 20



