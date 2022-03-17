Pakistan escapes with draw in 2nd Test

Karachi :

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a career-best 196 (425 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) before the tailenders hung in to escape with a draw in the second Test against Australia here on Wednesday. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon earned three late wickets to finish with figures of four for 112, but Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out off 177 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) thwarted Australia to guide the host to 443 for seven after a sensational last hour on the final day. No.9 batter Nauman Ali successfully defended 18 balls without scoring and saw off the last eight overs alongside Rizwan after Pakistan had slipped to 414 for seven.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia 556/9 decl. & 97/2 decl. drew with Pakistan 148 & 443/7 in 171.4 overs (Babar 196, Md Rizwan 104*, A Shafique 96, N Lyon 4/112)



