AAP likely to send cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections from Punjab. According to sources, the newly-elected AAP government in the state may also give command of sports university to Harbhajan Singh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar.
Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, 🙏 what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/k46DNr6Pjz— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2022
