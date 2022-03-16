Captain Pant, Axar and others join Delhi Capitals squad

Mumbai :

This season's IPL matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune. ''Pant, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai,'' a media statement issued by the franchise stated on Wednesday.





It said batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav ''will undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.'' Pant, Axar and Bharat underwent a direct bubble-to-bubble transfer. They were earlier in the Indian team bubble for the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL season on March 27.