Women's CWC: Heather Knight takes sigh of relief after win over India

Wellington :

England skipper Heather Knight took a sigh of relief after her side thrashed India in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Bay Oval on Wednesday.





Brilliant bowling spells by Charlie Dean and Anya Shrubsole were backed by courageous batting performance as England defeated India by four wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022.





"A bit of relief to be honest. A bit scrappy in the end but getting over the line was important. We were disappointed with the way our fielding was going.





The mentality of the girls was great, they went out there and were aggressive. It was not an easy wicket," said Heather Knight in a post-match presentation. "A few more on the board would have been tricky.





I just wanted to be the one out there to finish. I want to congratulate Jhulan on her 250 wickets, amazing achievement. Nat Sciver scored quickly on what wasn't an easy wicket. Very chuffed for her. The cricketing gods are on our side and are looking after us," she added.





It was a clinical performance from the defending champion as they successfully bowled out India inside 37 overs at the Bay Oval. Chasing 135, Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont came out to open.





On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami bowled the first over for India. She conceded three runs in the first over of the innings. Meghna Singh came to do the second over and gave a big blow to England as soon as she came. She sent Wyatt to the pavilion. Wyatt was caught by Sneh Rana at the first slip.





Women in Blue looked in trouble, as Natalie Sciver applied caution and she snitched a crucial partnership with captain Heather Knight. England reached 50/2 at the 15-over mark of their innings.





Pooja Vastrakar broke the dangerous-looking partnership between the captain and vice-captain as she sent Sciver back to the pavilion in 16th over. Gayakwad gave India a much-needed breakthrough and send Amy Jones to the pavilion, Harmanpreet took the best catch.





It was with the ball that England really shone, as Charlie Dean (4/23) ripped through the India top-order and Anya Shrubsole (2/20) put the polish on impressive team performance. The returning Heather Knight fifty added the finishing touch on a late England flurry with the bat.