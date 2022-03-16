India eyes Consistency: Mithali’s team takes on winless England in its fourth round-robin contest

India heads into the England match on the back of a comfortable 155-run win over the West Indies

Tauranga :

Sitting third following a morale-boosting 155-run victory, India (4 points from 3 matches, net run rate of +1.333) would also be keen to keep the winning momentum going with a triumph over the seventh-placed England (0 points from 3 matches, net run rate of -0.156).





After a not-so-impressive show with the bat against New Zealand, the Mithali Raj-led team, especially Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, produced a splendid display against the West Indies. So, the batting department would hope to replicate the good work and set up India’s third league-stage victory.





“For us, it was important to perform the way we did in the last game. We just need to continue the same way rather than thinking about the negative and positive points,” India vice-captain Harmanpreet said at the pre-match press conference.





The India opening batters – Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia – showed positive intent in the previous fixture and would be eager to deliver another flying start.





Deepti Sharma, who has been promoted up the order, and Mithali would look to return to form as the eight-team competition nears its half-way mark.





Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh has crumbled under pressure while all-rounders Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have displayed their batting abilities. The bowling unit, led by Jhulan Goswami, has so far delivered for the team.





Meanwhile, England’s title defence has got off to a disastrous start as Heather Knight and Co. are winless in three matches. Its inability to close out games in the dying moments has cost the defending champion dear. With the equation simple, England will go all out for a win to stay alive in the showpiece.