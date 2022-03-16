India’s challenge at Singapore Smash TT ends

Singapore :

The second-seeded Japanese duo of Hina Hayata and Mima Ito won 11-7, 11-4, 11-8. On Monday, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bowed out in the men’s singles Round-of-32 after losing 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11 to South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon. In the last-16 of men’s doubles, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal Achanta were beaten 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 by Koreans Lim and Jang Woojin. In the mixed doubles quarter-finals, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) defeated Sathiyan and Manika 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.



