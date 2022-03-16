Babar, Shafique stand tall for host

Karachi :

Captain Babar Azam’s first Test hundred in two years and Abdullah Shafique’s 71 led Pakistan’s resistance after Australia set a huge target of 506 on Day Four of the second match here on Tuesday. Babar was unbeaten on 102 off 197 balls (12 fours) while opening batter Shafique was undefeated on 71 off 226 deliveries (4 fours, 1 six) to take Pakistan to 192 for two at stumps. Pakistan still needs an improbable 314 runs to achieve a world-record run-chase on the last day or should survive the remaining overs to deny Australia a 1-0 cushion in the three-match series. Earlier, Australia extended its lead to 505 when Pat Cummins declared the second innings at 97 for two.





Brief scores: Australia 556/9 decl. & 97/2 in 22.3 overs (U Khawaja 44*, M Labuschagne 44) vs Pakistan 148 & 192/2 in 82 overs





(Babar 102*, A Shafique 71*)