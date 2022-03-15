Lakshya Sen overtakes Kidambi Srikanth to become top Indian men's badminton singles player

New Delhi :





The 20-year-old Sen has been in top form since clinching the world championships bronze medal last year and won the India Open in January. Lakshya also made the final of the German Open last week which helped him in leapfrogging his senior compatriot Kidambi Srikanth for the world number 11 spot. Sen currently has 70,086 points in the men's singles rankings. Top of the men's singles list is being headed by Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, followed by Japan's Kento Momota and another Dane Anders Antonsen. B Sai Praneeth also dropped a place to be in the 19th position. While HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma are at the 24th and 26th spots respectively.

Lakshya Sen has become the top Indian men's singles badminton player in the BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is static at the seventh spot with 90,994 points among women in the BWF rankings. Another Olympic medallist Sania Nehwal occupies the 28th position.