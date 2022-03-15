Tue, Mar 15, 2022

Pakistan bundled out for 148, Australia leads by 489 runs

Published: Mar 15,202203:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Mitchell Starc snapped up three wickets to help Australia take complete control against a tired Pakistan side on the third day of the second Test on Monday.

Australia's Mitchell Swepson celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan Babar Azam (AP)
Australia's Mitchell Swepson celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan Babar Azam (AP)
Karachi:
Replying to Australia’s mammoth first-innings total of 556 for nine declared, Pakistan, which spent more than two days while fielding, was bowled out for just 148. Australia decided not to enforce follow-on as the visitor raced to 81 for one in 17 overs at stumps, holding an overall lead of 489 runs.

First-innings centurion Usman Khawaja (35 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (37 batting) were unbeaten in the middle at close of play. Earlier, the last-wicket combination of Nauman Ali (20 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (19) shared 30 runs, the highest partnership of Pakistan’s first innings. But, debutant Mitchell Swepson (2/32) broke the stand by trapping Afridi leg before wicket with a full delivery.

Skipper Babar Azam (36) top-scored for Pakistan, which lost six wickets for 62 runs between lunch and tea. Left-arm pacer Starc (3/29) removed Azhar Ali (14) and Fawad Alam (0) off successive balls while also making a successful television referral to dismiss Sajid Khan (5).

In the morning session, Pat Cummins (34 not out) helped add a rapid 51 runs.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations