Pakistan bundled out for 148, Australia leads by 489 runs

Karachi :

Replying to Australia’s mammoth first-innings total of 556 for nine declared, Pakistan, which spent more than two days while fielding, was bowled out for just 148. Australia decided not to enforce follow-on as the visitor raced to 81 for one in 17 overs at stumps, holding an overall lead of 489 runs.





First-innings centurion Usman Khawaja (35 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (37 batting) were unbeaten in the middle at close of play. Earlier, the last-wicket combination of Nauman Ali (20 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (19) shared 30 runs, the highest partnership of Pakistan’s first innings. But, debutant Mitchell Swepson (2/32) broke the stand by trapping Afridi leg before wicket with a full delivery.





Skipper Babar Azam (36) top-scored for Pakistan, which lost six wickets for 62 runs between lunch and tea. Left-arm pacer Starc (3/29) removed Azhar Ali (14) and Fawad Alam (0) off successive balls while also making a successful television referral to dismiss Sajid Khan (5).





In the morning session, Pat Cummins (34 not out) helped add a rapid 51 runs.