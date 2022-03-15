Ezhil propels Phoenix to win over Tindivanam

Chennai :

M Ezhil Mullai Arasu (3/7 and 32 not out) contributed with both ball and bat as Phoenix CC defeated Tindivanam CC by six wickets in a Villupuram DCA league entry tournament match which was hosted on Monday.





BRIEF SCORES: Dream Boys CC 181/8 in 25 overs (R Thavasi 30, G Kalai Maran 60*, S Hari Prasath 26) bt Royal Star CC 47 in 16.1 overs (E Venkatesan 3/11); Merit CC 149 in 24.2 overs (A Ramachandran 31, J Dhauvth Ibrahim 27, A Saul Raj 26, E Raja Rajan 3/20, K Karunakaran 3/24) lost to Master Blaster CC 151/5 in 22.4 overs (B Vetrivel 65*, I Sivabalan 41); Tindivanam CC 130 in 24.5 overs (S Sarathkumar 56, M Ezhil Mullai Arasu 3/7, M Chandru 3/19, B Chandru 3/17) lost to Phoenix CC 132/4 in 19.1 overs (R Vivek Kumar 43*, M Ezhil Mullai Arasu 32*)