Nikhil clinches hat-trick of titles

Nikhil Mennon of MST clinched a hat-trick (Under-17 Boys, Under-15 Boys and Under-13 Boys) of titles at the Chennai District Table Tennis Championships, organised by the SDAT-AKG Development Centre here on Saturday and Sunday.

Winners of the Chennai District Table Tennis Championships pose with their trophies Chennai : Final: Men: Senior: Sachin Hemanth (ITTC) bt Zuber Khan (ITTF) 8-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5; Corporate: Prasanna Kumar bt Sathish Kumar (CTS) 11-8, 11-1, 8-11, 11-2, 14-12; U-19 Boys: Zuber Khan (ITTF) bt V Muralidharan (RTTHPC) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; U-17 Boys: Nikhil Mennon (MST) bt Ritheesh Kumar(AKG) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; U-15 Boys: Nikhil Mennon (MST) bt Prajith Kumar (VIN WIN) 12-10, 12-10, 11-3, 11-9; U-13 Boys: Nikhil Mennon (MST) bt Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9; U-11 Boys: Akash Rajavelu (MST) bt K Akshaya Bhushan (Infinity) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 Women: Senior: M Hansini (MST) bt Priyadharshini (VIN WIN) 11-9, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; U-19 Girls: Hrithika (ITTC) bt M Hansini (MST) 12-10, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6; U-17 Girls: M Hansini (MST) bt M Pranavi (MVM) 11-7, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; U-15 Girls: N Kavya (VIN WIN) bt M Pranavi (MVM) 12-10, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6; U-13 Girls: N Kavya (VIN WIN) bt MR Moksha (MVM) 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-3, 14-12; U-11 Girls: Amritha (Chandrika) bt K Ananya (Infinity) 11-4, 12-10, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10

