Equestrian: Sehaj Singh Virk wins Show Jumping title

New Delhi :

Equestrian Sehaj Singh Virk won the CSI 3 Show Jumping title in the Fourth Selection Trial at the TARC Equestrian Centre here on Sunday. Along with Virk, Chetan Reddy and Amar Sarin too qualified for the Asian Games 2022 after grabbing the second and fourth positions respectively in the trials.





The trials were held for multiple categories across Show Jumping 1.40m, Show Jumping 1.50m, CSN Young Rider Show Jumping, CSN Junior Rider Show Jumping, CSN Children I Show Jumping and CSN Children II Show Jumping. The event trials were held in accordance with the FEI rules and Technical guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in vogue.





On this occasion, Akash Mehta, TARC Equestrian Centre said, "We at TARC Equestrian Centre aim to nurture the professionals with global standards and amenities and train them to represent India at international platforms.





"We also host our own championship leagues and a lot of national and international events to prepare the sports professionals for exemplary performance and become the future of Indian sports. We successfully concluded the selection trials and the winners will be at the receiving end of immense opportunities that lie ahead for them in the field."





Over the span of the next 45 days, TARC Equestrian will be hosting the 5 major events and participants from these events stand a chance to represent India at the Asian Games 2022 to be conducted in China later this year.