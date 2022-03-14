Indian GP: Tamil Nadu’s Dhanalakshmi edges out Hima

Chennai :





It was double delight for Tamil Nadu in the men’s long jump event as Jeswin Aldrin (8.20 metres) and Praveen Chithravel (7.58 metres) finished first and third respectively. Sandwiched between them was Kerala’s Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who came up with a best effort of 7.70 metres.





In the men’s 200m final, Arokia Rajiv (21.49 seconds) of Tamil Nadu was third-best behind winner Amlam Borgohain (20.94 seconds) from Assam and silver medallist NS Srinivas (21.31 seconds) of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhanalakshmi got past the finish line in 23.21 seconds while second-placed Hima and third-placed PD Anjali from Kerala recorded timings of 23.45 seconds and 24.19 seconds respectively.