Villupuram League: Arun bowls King Makers CC to victory

Chennai :

Meanwhile, Dhoni CC, Sachin Brothers CC and Village Star CC won their respective matches on Sunday.





BRIEF SCORES: Dhoni CC 164 in 23.3 overs (B Dinakaran 48, P Vinoth Kumar 36, T Sampath Kumar 4/21) bt Rockers CC 160/7 in 25 overs (J Muthukumaran 44, E Latchathipathi 29, K Veerapan 3/36); Sachin Brothers CC 200/7 in 25 overs (S Balu 66*, R Muthuraja 32, M Narayana Moorthy 26, S Gopalakrishnan 3/29) bt Juniors CC 99 in 21.1 overs; SK XI ‘B’ 117 in 21.2 overs (P Arun Kumar 36, C Shajaraj 4/23) lost to Village Star CC 119/4 in 13 overs (R Arul Selvan 49*, S Thamarai Kani 42); King Makers CC 154 in 23.5 overs (V Aroun Kumar 36, E Jenath 34, S Arafath Ali 3/16) bt Leading Challenger’s CC 85 in 18.5 overs (E Arun Kumar 4/16)