Carey leads Australia’s charge on second day

Karachi :

Carey (93 off 159 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) missed out on a century as he was clean bowled while attempting an ambitious slog sweep against part-time off-spinner Babar Azam (1/7). Carey and Mitchell Starc (28 batting off 95 balls, 2 fours) nearly played out the entire final session as they put on 98 runs for the eighth wicket on a slow surface.





Starc joined Carey at the stroke of tea while opener Usman Khawaja, who began on his overnight score of 127, fell in the second session.





Khawaja hit 160 (369 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) in nine hours and 12 minutes before the visitor continued to wear down the host’s bowlers. Khawaja was sent back to the pavilion when off-spinner Sajid Khan (2/151) hit the top of a stump with a delivery that drifted away from the left hander.





Carey and Starc dominated Pakistan during their near-century partnership, but skipper Babar dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter at the end of another tough day for the home team.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia (1st innings) 505/8 in 180 overs (U Khawaja 160, A Carey 93, S Smith 72) vs Pakistan