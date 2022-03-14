Vitidsarn pips Lakshya Sen in German Open final

The gruelling semi-final win over Viktor Axelsen looked to have taken a toll on Lakshya Sen

Halle Westfallen :

Lakshya Sen’s giant-killing run ended with a straight-game loss to Thailand’s rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash of the German Open Super 300 tournament here on Sunday.





The 20-year-old Lakshya, who had clinched his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open in January, lost 18-21, 15-21 in 57 minutes to three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn. World No.12 Lakshya came into the match with a 3-3 head-to-head record against Vitidsarn, ranked 20th, having beaten the Thai in their previous meeting at Hylo Open last year.





In a battle of equals, Lakshya and Vitidsarn matched each other in terms of speed in the rallies to move to 4-4. However, the Thai rode on his variations and deception to bag a comfortable 11-6 lead at the break.





Lakshya worked up his pace and took control of the net to make it 15-16, but an alert Vitidsarn later managed to earn two game points with an overhead cross-court drop. Lakshya needed medical attention for a blister on his foot even as the Thai came up with a cross-court smash to pocket the opening game.





The gruelling semi-final victory against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen seemed to have taken a toll on Lakshya as Vitidsarn jumped to a 7-3 lead in the second game before moving to a 11-5 advantage at the change of ends.





The Indian needed the doctor’s attention again as he fought his way back with four straight points. But, Vitidsarn managed to move to 19-15 and then took five match points before sealing the second game and the final in the first chance.