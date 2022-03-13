Sun, Mar 13, 2022

India set Sri Lanka 447 to win second test

Published: Mar 13,202209:23 PM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

India set Sri Lanka a target of 447 to win the second and final test after declaring on 303-9 in the second innings on day two of the pink-ball match on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI
Bangalore: Shreyas Iyer top scored for India with a knock of 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls. 

Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama picked up crucial wickets to dismantle India's middle order and he finished with figures of 4-78 while Lasith Embuldeniya chipped in with three wickets.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations