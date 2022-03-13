Wrist Assured: Viswanath’s autobiography launched

Bangalore :

The autobiography of former captain Gundappa Viswanath, one of the finest batters in Indian cricket history and hailed as an artist for his incredible wrist work, was launched here on Saturday.





The book, aptly titled ‘Wrist Assured’ and co-authored by senior journalist R Kaushik, was launched during the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar unveiled the book in a brief ceremony during the dinner break of the Day/Night match.





Viswanath, who represented India in 91 Tests and scored 6,080 runs, seemed overwhelmed by the occasion. He revealed that he initially snubbed Kaushik’s idea of penning a book but was later convinced by his family.





“It’s amazing the way I have been treated. Standing between two greats of world cricket (Gavaskar and Kapil), the way I have been treated is unbelievable,” said Viswanath. “This book should have been written 20 years back,” said former India captain Kapil.