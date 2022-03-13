Sathiyan wins, Sharath, Manika out

New Delhi :

In a Round-of-64 men’s singles encounter, World No.33 Sathiyan came up trumps 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 against the 140th-ranked Pang. The Indian opened his account in the first game, but the Taipei player drew parity by pocketing the second.





Pang ran Sathiyan too close for comfort in the third game before the latter closed out the match in the fourth. However, it was curtains for Sharath as the Indian veteran went down 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 8-11 to Sweden’s Anton Kallberg. After bagging the first game, World No.34 Sharath lost the next three to the 31st-placed Kallberg.





In women’s singles, Manika failed to capitalise on a hard-fought first-game win to suffer a loss at the hands of Mo Zhang. The Canadian won the opening-round contest by a scoreline of 12-14, 12-10, 13-11, 11-8.