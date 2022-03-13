Hyderabad scripts comeback win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Fatorda :

Roy Krishna helped ATKMB take the lead in the 18th minute, but the Kolkata team’s joy was short-lived as Bartholomew Ogbeche (45’) equalised on the cusp of half-time. Yasir Mohammad (58’) and Javier Siverio (64’) added gloss to the scoreline in the second half.





Liston Colaco was once again to the fore, causing a lot of problems for Nim Dorjee, who was eventually sold to the guile of the former Hyderabad winger. Liston made Nim turn inside out to cross for Krishna, who got in front of his marker and stabbed home.





Akash Mishra was at fault for not marking Krishna properly, but Nim never had the measure of Colaco at the first place. HFC striker Ogbeche’s industry did not go in vain as he found the back of the net just before the half-time whistle.





The Nigerian equalled the record for most goals in a single season after Juanan dinked the ball for him to nod home. The second half belonged to Hyderabad as it pumped in two goals in the space of six minutes to script a superb turnaround. It was a double blow for ATKMB, which not only let Yasir score from outside the box but also saw its centre-back Tiri stretchered off with an injury. Minutes later, Siverio headed the ball in following a corner-kick to make it 3-1.





RESULT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (R Krishna 18) lost to Hyderabad FC 3 (B Ogbeche 45, Yasir 58, J Siverio 64)





ISL to welcome back fans.





After holding matches behind closed doors for two years, the Indian Super League will welcome back fans for the 2021-22 season final, which is scheduled for March 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.





The summit contest could witness a packed house as tournament organiser Football Sports Development Limited on Saturday said that the Government of Goa has given permission for 100% occupancy at the venue.





“In accordance with the safety protocols at the stadium, attending fans need to be fully vaccinated (with a minimum gap of 15 days from their last dose) or must produce a negative RT-PCR report of within 24 hours at the time of entry,” the ISL said.