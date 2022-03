Kalidas helps Dream Boys CC beat Dhoni CC

Chennai :

R Kalidas (32 & 3/18) came up with an all-round performance as Dream Boys CC defeated Dhoni CC by three runs in a low-scoring thriller in the Villupuram DCA league entry tournament on Saturday.





BRIEF SCORES: Village Star CC 115 in 19.4 overs (S Parthipan 29) lost to Indian Junior CC 116/6 in 20.5 overs (E Rajesh 36); Dream Boys CC 80 in 20 overs (R Kalidas 32, R Rajkumar 4/11) bt Dhoni CC 77 in 18.2 overs (G Kalai Maran 3/15, R Kalidas 3/18); King Makers CC 157/8 in 25 overs (K Heera Chanth 42, E Arun Kumar 62, H Sathik Ali 3/26) bt Merit CC 128 in 24.1 overs (K Rajkumar 35, M Kannan 4/15); Tindivanam CC 104 in 23.1 overs lost to Sachin Brothers CC 105/2 in 15.4 overs (Narayana Moorthy 44, Kumaran 32)