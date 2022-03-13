Khawaja ton takes Australia to 251/3

Karachi :

Khawaja struck an unbeaten 127 off 266 balls (13 fours, 1 six) on another flat wicket after narrowly missing out on a hundred in the first Test in Rawalpindi which ended in a tame draw. Khawaja and Steve Smith (72 off 214 balls, 7 fours) shared a 159-run third-wicket stand before Pakistan broke it with the second new ball.





Faheem Ashraf took a brilliant one-handed low catch in the slips to dismiss Smith off Hasan Ali’s (1/31) bowling. Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was yet to score and survived a dropped catch when Imam-ul-Haq couldn’t hold on to a tough chance at forward short-leg off Shaheen Afridi’s last ball of the day.





Pakistan deployed the spinners for 26 overs in the last session, but its negative tactic of bowling down the legside did nothing but slow down the Australian scoring rate. Khawaja, who raised his half-century off 69 balls in the first session, completed his century off 193 deliveries in the final period. At that time, he had hit 12 fours and a maximum.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia 251/3 in 90 overs (U Khawaja 127 batting, S Smith 72) vs Pakistan