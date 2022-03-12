India beat WI by huge 155 runs in ICC Women's WC

Hamilton :

India rode on brilliant centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur to beat West Indies by 155 runs and register their second win in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Saturday.





Batting first, Mandhana (119 off 123 balls) and Kaur (109 off 107 balls) stitched a 184-run stand to power India to their highest World Cup score, 317 for eight.





And then the Indians produced a cohesive bowling effort to bundle out West Indies for 162 in 40.3 overs.





Sneh Rana (3/22) and Meghna Singh (2/27) shared five wickets between them for India, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (1/43) also chipped in with a wicket each.





Deandra Dottin (62) top-scored for West Indies, while her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket. But once they departed, West Indies innings just fell apart. Earlier, Mandhana smashed her fifth ODI hundred, which was studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her fourth ton and the first since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.





The duo took India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India's highest partnership for any wicket at the Women's World Cup For WI, Anisa Mohammed was the most successful bowler, taking two for 59. Brief Scores: India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).





West Indies: 162 all out in 40.3 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Hayley Matthews 43; Sneh Rana 3/22, Meghna Singh 2/27).