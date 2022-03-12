No set parameters for D/N Tests, says Bumrah

Bangalore :

India will compete in its fourth pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh on a seaming Eden Gardens track, versus Australia on a bouncy Adelaide Oval surface and with England on a Motera rank turner. Bumrah said that the players are still learning how to approach Day/Night matches.





“As professional cricketers, we need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier (travels faster) than what you perceive. In a Test match, the ball swings more in the morning session.





“But in the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much. And then in the evening, it can swing more. All these small points [are being discussed],” Bumrah said during the pre-match virtual media interaction. Bumrah also revealed that the Indians had an optional practice session with the pink ball during the Mohali Test.





Asked if India will go with three spinners or seamers, Bumrah said that he can’t talk about the combination unless the team assesses the pitch for one final time. “We have had a look at the surface. This (Friday) is the day we assess it and then decide what combination we need. We will make a plan and back that.” Axar Patel, who has been added to the squad, may replace Jayant Yadav, keeping in mind the conditions. However, Bumrah did not disclose if that is being planned for the game.





“Axar has added a lot of value to the squad. He has contributed a lot. He offers a lot with both ball and bat. He was injured, so now when he is fit, he jumps back.” Bumrah stated in an assertive tone that Kuldeep Yadav, who has been released from the squad, has not been expelled. “He has not been dropped. He was in bubble for long and has not been home. Since chances of him playing this game were minimal, he has been rested so that he can spend time with his family before the IPL.





“Players’ well-being is important since staying in a bubble is not easy. Keeping that in mind, he has been rested. Whenever he gets an opportunity, he will do well.”