ISL: Kerala wins first leg 1-0

Fatorda :

Sahal netted in the 38th minute to hand Kerala the lead. KBFC could have been 2-0 heading into the second leg had Adrian Luna’s knuckleball free-kick not cannoned off the woodwork. Kerala’s defence was rock solid, withstanding the initial threat from Jamshedpur, as central defender Marko Leskovic led from the front.





For the goal, Alvaro Vazquez spotted Sahal making a run and then played a delighted ball over the top. JFC left-back Ricky Lallawmawma tried to stop it, but instead made it easier for Sahal, who dinked the ball over an advancing TP Rehenesh.





RESULT:Semi-finals: First leg: Jamshedpur FC 0 lost to Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Sahal 38)