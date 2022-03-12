Wheels India RC beats Pattabiram CA

K Karam Pal Jangra (3/14) and D Alexander David Raj (3/19) scalped three each to help Wheels India RC get the better of Pattabiram CA by 57 runs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division match that was hosted recently.

Wheels India first posted 135 and then bowled Pattabiram out for a paltry 78.

BRIEF SCORES:Second Division: Wheels India RC 135 in 27.1 overs (RK Sri Aravind 30, R Gowtham 45, K Karam Pal Jangra 30*, B Haresh 3/51) bt Pattabiram CA 78 in 24 Overs (K Karam Pal Jangra 3/14, D Alexander David Raj 3/19)