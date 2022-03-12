Master Blaster CC wins by six wickets

K Gajendaran (4/25) and B Vetrivel (3/7) bagged four and three scalps respectively as Master Blaster CC defeated Leading Challenger’s CC by six wickets in a low-scoring contest in the Villupuram DCA league entry tournament on Friday.

Representative image Chennai : BRIEF SCORES: Leading Challenger’s CC 62 in 16.4 overs (K Gajendaran 4/25, B Vetrivel 3/7) lost to Master Blaster CC 63/4 in 9.4 overs; Royal Star CC 151/8 in 25 overs (A Dinesh 39, K Apsal 3/27) lost to Rockers CC 152/9 in 22.1 overs (SB Bharath Kumar 67*, M Mohammed Eliyas 3/34); Juniors CC 68 in 19.4 overs lost to Phoenix CC 72/4 in 9 overs (A Pavadai Rayan 4/23); SK XI ‘B’ 174/5 in 25 overs (G Gunasekar 52, P Sathish 52, P Rajiv Gandhi 34) bt Ruffian Guys CC 158/6 in 25 overs (S Mubharak Basha 61, K Kumaresan 45) Related Tags : Villupuram DCA league | Master Blaster CC